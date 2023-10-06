Sofia Kenin goes into the Hana Bank Korea Open following her China Open came to a close with a loss at the hands of Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 64. Kenin's first match is against Su Jeong Jang (in the round of 32). Kenin's monyeline odds to win it all at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center are +800, the No. 4 odds in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kenin at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kenin's Next Match

In her opening match at the Hana Bank Korea Open, Kenin will play Jang on Monday, October 9 at 11:00 PM ET in the round of 32.

Kenin is currently listed at -900 to win her next contest against Jang. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Kenin? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kenin Stats

Kenin last played on October 1, 2023, a 1-6, 2-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Sabalenka in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

Kenin is 25-19 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

Kenin is 17-13 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kenin has played 21.5 games per match. She won 52.8% of them.

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kenin has played 21.8 games per match.

Kenin has won 34.6% of her return games and 71.5% of her service games over the past year.

Kenin has won 34.3% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 71.9% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.