Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Tom Green County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Tom Green County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wall High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christoval High School at Anthony High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Anthony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eldorado High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
