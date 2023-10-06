High school football is happening this week in Van Zandt County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Van Zandt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Wills Point High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Van High School at Rusk High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Rusk, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

