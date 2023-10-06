Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Williamson County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bartlett High School at Milano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Milano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iola High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Granger, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton High School at Rouse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Leander, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Thrall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lexington, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.