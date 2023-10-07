Based on our computer model, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will beat the Baylor Bears when the two teams come together at McLane Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-1.5) Under (59.5) Texas Tech 34, Baylor 24

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 50.0% chance to win.

The Bears is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

The Bears have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Baylor this year is 7.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 54.5% chance to win.

The Red Raiders have posted one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 1-2.

Two Red Raiders games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Texas Tech games this season.

Bears vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 33.2 24.8 40.0 23.0 23.0 27.5 Baylor 23.2 28.4 20.0 26.8 36.0 35.0

