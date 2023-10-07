Baylor vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) face off against the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor matchup.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|58.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|58.5
|-110
|-110
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Baylor has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Bears have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Texas Tech has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
