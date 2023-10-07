Baylor vs. Texas Tech: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – October 7
Big 12 rivals meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) visit the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 1.5 points. The total has been set at 59.5 points for this matchup.
From an offensive standpoint, Texas Tech ranks 44th in the FBS with 33.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 68th in points allowed (375.8 points allowed per contest). With 413.0 total yards per game on offense, Baylor ranks 55th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 91st, surrendering 394.6 total yards per game.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Texas Tech
|-1.5
|-110
|-110
|59.5
|-110
|-110
|-120
|+100
Looking to place a bet on Baylor vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Baylor Recent Performance
- Offensively and defensively, the Bears are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 400.7 yards per game (-18-worst in college football) and conceding 385.0 (24th-worst).
- The Bears are scoring 24.0 points per game in their past three games (-21-worst in college football), and allowing 26.7 per game (fifth-worst).
- In terms of passing yards during the past three games, Baylor is 102nd in the nation (239.7 per game), and 104th in that category defensively (200.7 conceded per game).
- The Bears are accumulating 161.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (107th in college football), and allowing 184.3 per game (-58-worst).
Week 6 Big 12 Betting Trends
Baylor Betting Records & Stats
- Baylor is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Baylor hase gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
- Baylor has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.
- This season, Baylor has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
Bet on Baylor to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Baylor Stats Leaders
- Sawyer Robertson has recored 647 passing yards, or 129.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.5% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with four interceptions.
- The team's top rusher, Richard Reese, has carried the ball 45 times for 225 yards (45.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Dominic Richardson has piled up 197 yards (on 46 attempts).
- Monaray Baldwin's 278 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 12 catches on 23 targets with one touchdown.
- Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught 14 passes and compiled 228 receiving yards (45.6 per game).
- Hal Presley's 23 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 198 yards.
- Byron Vaughns has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Matt Jones, Baylor's leading tackler, has 32 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.
- Kyler Jordan has a team-leading one interception to go along with nine tackles and one pass defended.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.