Our computer model predicts the Nicholls State Colonels will beat the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-8.6) 53.4 Nicholls State 31, Houston Christian 22

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Huskies and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last year.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels were victorious in just one game against the spread last season.

A total of four of Colonels games last season hit the over.

Huskies vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nicholls State 17 31.3 24 38 14.7 29 Houston Christian 29.6 31.6 42.5 10.5 21 45.7

