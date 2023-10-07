Jose Altuve is back in action for the Houston Astros versus Bailey Ober and the Minnesota TwinsOctober 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the ALDS..

In his last action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 30 games this year (33.3%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (55.6%), including 19 multi-run games (21.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

Twins Pitching Rankings