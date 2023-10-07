The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), with college football's 23rd-ranked running game, meet the UCF Knights (3-2) and their third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Jayhawks are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UCF matchup.

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Kansas vs. UCF Betting Trends

Kansas has won two games against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

UCF has won two games against the spread this year.

The Knights have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Kansas & UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

