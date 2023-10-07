Mauricio Dubon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Saturday, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALDS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Diamondbacks.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Dubon has gotten a hit in 90 of 126 games this season (71.4%), including 32 multi-hit games (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 126), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has an RBI in 35 of 126 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
