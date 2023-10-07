Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Texas
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football lineup in Week 6, which includes the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Texas Longhorns, is sure to please for fans watching from Texas.
College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-5.5)
UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UTSA (-14)
North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Navy (-6.5)
No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-2.5)
Texas State Bobcats at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisiana (-2.5)
Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Houston Christian Huskies at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UConn Huskies at Rice Owls
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rice (-10)
SE Louisiana Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field
- TV Channel: Panther Vision Network
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)
TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: TCU (-6.5)
McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Greater Zion Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
