The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Temple Owls (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Roadrunners are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Temple matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

UTSA vs. Temple Betting Trends

UTSA has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Temple has not won against the spread this year in three opportunities.

The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +550 Bet $100 to win $550

