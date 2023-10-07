UTSA vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Temple Owls (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Roadrunners are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Temple matchup in this article.
UTSA vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
UTSA vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-13.5)
|56.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-13.5)
|56.5
|-580
|+420
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
UTSA vs. Temple Betting Trends
- UTSA has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Temple has not won against the spread this year in three opportunities.
- The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.