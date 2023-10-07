Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all five games involving teams from the Ivy League.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgetown Hoyas at Pennsylvania Quakers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Princeton Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

