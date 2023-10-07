The Week 6 college football slate included one game with Patriot League teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

Week 6 Patriot League Results

Holy Cross 55 Bucknell 27

Pregame Favorite: Holy Cross (-30.5)

Holy Cross (-30.5) Pregame Total: 63.5

Holy Cross Leaders

Passing: Matthew Sluka (19-for-28, 258 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Matthew Sluka (19-for-28, 258 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jordan Fuller (18 ATT, 147 YDS, 4 TDs)

Jordan Fuller (18 ATT, 147 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Jalen Coker (3 TAR, 3 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Bucknell Leaders

Passing: Ralph Rucker (19-for-35, 248 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Ralph Rucker (19-for-35, 248 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Coleman Bennett (21 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Coleman Bennett (21 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Derrick Anderson Jr. (6 TAR, 6 REC, 115 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Bucknell Holy Cross 400 Total Yards 574 248 Passing Yards 258 152 Rushing Yards 316 2 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Georgetown Hoyas at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Murray H. Goodman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Schoellkopf Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.