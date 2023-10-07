Yordan Alvarez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez is available when the Houston Astros battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park Saturday at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the ALDS..
In his last action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-3.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 23 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks while batting .290.
- Alvarez is batting .211 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 84 of 114 games this season (73.7%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (23.7%).
- In 29 games this year, he has hit a home run (25.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Alvarez has an RBI in 53 of 114 games this year, with multiple RBI in 29 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this season (53.5%), including 14 multi-run games (12.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.273
|AVG
|.307
|.386
|OBP
|.425
|.478
|SLG
|.678
|22
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.