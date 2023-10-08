The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) head into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Levi's Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

49ers and Cowboys recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 3.5 45 -185 +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cowboys vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have not played a game this season that finished with a combined score over 45 points.

Dallas' games this season have had an average of 42.4 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Cowboys have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.

This is the first time the Cowboys will play as underdogs this season.

Dallas has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +150 moneyline set for this game.

San Francisco 49ers

The average point total in San Francisco's games this season is 43.6, 1.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers are 3-0-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won every time as moneyline favorites this year, going 4-0.

San Francisco has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won every time.

49ers vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 31.3 3 14.5 3 43.6 2 4 Cowboys 31 4 10.3 1 42.4 0 4

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 40.8 44 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 24.5 26 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 43.8 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26 28 24 ATS Record 3-0-1 2-0-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.