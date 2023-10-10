Tuesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-75) squaring off against the Houston Astros (90-72) at 4:07 PM ET (on October 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) for the Twins and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 4-4-2 in its last 10 contests.

The Astros have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those games.

Houston has a mark of 6-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule