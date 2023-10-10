Game 3 of the ALDS between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros is set for Tuesday, October 10 at Target Field, with Sonny Gray taking the ball for the Twins and Cristian Javier taking the hill for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET. The series is currently knotted 1-1.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.79 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 113 times and won 69, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 47-34 (winning 58% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those games.

This year, the Astros have won six of 12 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Michael Brantley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+180) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +500 3rd 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.