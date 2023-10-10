Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros square off against the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-1.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 90 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (7.9%).

He has scored in 61 of 126 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

