The Houston Astros and Michael Brantley, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Brantley has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Brantley has picked up an RBI in four games this year (23.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (17.6%).

In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings