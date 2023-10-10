Yainer Diaz vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Yainer Diaz (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all tied up at 1-1.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .282 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 11 walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- In 21.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 41.0% of his games this year (43 of 105), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (41.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.328
|AVG
|.231
|.349
|OBP
|.264
|.624
|SLG
|.444
|27
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|25
|37/4
|K/BB
|37/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.79), 15th in WHIP (1.147), and 24th in K/9 (9).
