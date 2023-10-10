On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (.842 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all tied up at 1-1.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

Alvarez has had a hit in 87 of 116 games this year (75%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.1%).

In 26.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 55 games this season (47.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 31 of those games (26.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 54.3% of his games this year (63 of 116), with two or more runs 15 times (12.9%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings