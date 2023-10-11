The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the ALDS.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 104 of 164 games this year, with multiple hits 46 times.

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

In 82 of 164 games this season, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings