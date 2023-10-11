Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 4 on October 11, 2023
Max Kepler and Kyle Tucker are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros square off at Target Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).
Astros vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FS1
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI (163 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.
- He has a .284/.369/.517 slash line so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has collected 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .262/.363/.441 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins' Joe Ryan (11-10) will make his 30th start of the season.
- He has 14 quality starts in 29 chances this season.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 12
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 114 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .260/.332/.484 on the season.
- Kepler has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .353 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI.
- He has a .230/.312/.399 slash line so far this season.
- Correa brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|Oct. 8
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|at Astros
|Oct. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
