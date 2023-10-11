Michael Brantley vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In nine of 17 games this year (52.9%) Brantley has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (35.3%).
- He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Brantley has an RBI in four of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ryan (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 4.51 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 197 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.