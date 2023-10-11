The Florida International Panthers (3-3) host a CUSA showdown against the UTEP Miners (1-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Florida International has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 19th-worst with 20.7 points per game. The defense ranks 79th in the FBS (27 points allowed per game). UTEP's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 16.2 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 87th with 28.2 points ceded per contest.

UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

UTEP vs. Florida International Key Statistics

UTEP Florida International 345.8 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.2 (100th) 384.8 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.8 (126th) 158.2 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (117th) 187.7 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.7 (79th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 3 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has compiled 947 yards (157.8 ypg) while completing 56.6% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has run for 380 yards on 73 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 366 yards across 67 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with eight catches for 117 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi leads his team with 290 receiving yards on 17 catches with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Ballard has put together a 246-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 29 targets.

Tyrin Smith's 29 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has thrown for 1,258 yards (209.7 ypg) to lead Florida International, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 88 rushing yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Shomari Lawrence has racked up 323 yards on 56 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Kejon Owens has racked up 215 yards on 35 attempts, scoring three times.

Kris Mitchell's team-leading 550 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 48 targets) with four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has caught 14 passes while averaging 42.5 yards per game.

Jalen Bracey's 13 receptions have turned into 170 yards and one touchdown.

