Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Dallas County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Carter High School at Ranchview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 12

6:45 PM CT on October 12 Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Emmett J Conrad High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

H Grady Spruce High School at W H Adamson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Woodrow Wilson

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Timberview High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W W Samuell High School at Justin F Kimball School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Turner High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

James Madison High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 3A - District 9

3A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Denton High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13

6:45 PM CT on October 13 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit College Prep School at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Lynch High School at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Addison, TX

Addison, TX Conference: 6A - District 2

6A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Ridge High School at DeSoto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: DeSoto, TX

DeSoto, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Sunset High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Horn High School at Tyler Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Wills Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wills Point, TX

Wills Point, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Richardson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Arlington Independent School District

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas School For The Deaf at Prince of Peace Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dallas Christian School