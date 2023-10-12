Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Galveston County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Friendswood High School at Terry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Hill High School at High Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: High Island, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clear Creek High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Lake High School at Clear Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena Park High School at Santa Fe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Santa Fe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazoswood at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
