A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) take on the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Houston matchup.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM West Virginia (-2.5) 52.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel West Virginia (-2.5) 52.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Houston vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

  • Houston has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cougars have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • West Virginia has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

