Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Newton County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Calvert High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Colmesneil High School at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.