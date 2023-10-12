Fantasy Football Week 6 FLEX Rankings
It's Week 6 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding flex players -- you're in luck!
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 6
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|133.8
|26.8
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|132.5
|26.5
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|119
|23.8
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|115.6
|23.1
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|110.1
|22
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|109.8
|22
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|WR
|109.1
|21.8
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|105.2
|21
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|103
|25.8
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|RB
|101.7
|25.4
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|101.1
|20.2
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|99.2
|19.8
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|98
|19.6
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|92
|18.4
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|89.7
|17.9
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|89.3
|17.9
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|85.7
|21.4
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|82
|16.4
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|RB
|80.8
|20.2
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|77.9
|15.6
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|77.8
|15.6
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|WR
|75.9
|15.2
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|WR
|74.9
|15
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|74.6
|14.9
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|WR
|73.8
|14.8
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|RB
|73.6
|18.4
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|71.9
|14.4
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|71.7
|17.9
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|71.4
|14.3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|70.9
|14.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|70.9
|14.2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|70.8
|17.7
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|WR
|70.6
|14.1
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|70.4
|17.6
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|70.1
|14
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|69.5
|17.4
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|WR
|68.7
|13.7
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|68.7
|13.7
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|68
|13.6
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|67.2
|16.8
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|WR
|66.6
|13.3
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|65.4
|13.1
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|WR
|64.3
|12.9
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|TE
|64.2
|12.8
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|64
|12.8
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|63.9
|12.8
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|63.2
|12.6
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|WR
|63.1
|15.8
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|62.8
|12.6
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|61.9
|12.4
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|WR
|61.8
|12.4
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|WR
|61.8
|12.4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|61.6
|12.3
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|WR
|61.3
|12.3
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|TE
|60.5
|15.1
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|59.8
|12
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|RB
|59.4
|11.9
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|RB
|59.2
|11.8
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|58.6
|11.7
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|57.9
|11.6
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 16
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.