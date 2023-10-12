AAC foes match up when the SMU Mustangs (3-2) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) play on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

SMU sports the 39th-ranked offense this season (433.8 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 22nd-best with only 315.6 yards allowed per game. East Carolina ranks 21st-worst in points per game (21.0), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 72nd in the FBS with 25.6 points ceded per contest.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

SMU vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

SMU East Carolina 433.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.2 (130th) 315.6 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (20th) 177.8 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (98th) 256.0 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (118th) 6 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 2 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (38th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 1,191 yards (238.2 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 68 rushing yards on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 51 times for 332 yards (66.4 per game), scoring two times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 27 times for 153 yards (30.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson's 178 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected 10 catches and two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has been the target of 16 passes and racked up eight receptions for 173 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has put up 611 passing yards, or 122.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.1% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with five interceptions.

Rahjai Harris has run the ball 57 times for 217 yards, with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has run for 177 yards across 33 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has collected 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 206 (41.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times.

Jsi Hatfield has 14 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 202 yards (40.4 yards per game) this year.

Chase Sowell's 15 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 148 yards (29.6 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or East Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.