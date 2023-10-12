Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Travis County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bryan High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vandegrift High School at Round Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Southlake, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Bowie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Connally High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pflugerville Connolly at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Park High School at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dripping Springs High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor New Tech at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LC Anderson High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas School For The Deaf at Prince of Peace Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.