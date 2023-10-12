AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 7 college football schedule includes six games involving schools from the AAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
