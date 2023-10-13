In Bell County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Connally High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pflugerville Connolly at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Florence, TX

Florence, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Granbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorndale High School at Holland High School