The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Hale County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Harris County
  • Brown County
  • Comanche County
  • El Paso County
  • McCulloch County
  • Mills County
  • Dallas County
  • Williamson County
  • Newton County
  • Fort Bend County

    • Hale County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Hale Center High School at Ralls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Ralls, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Petersburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Petersburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.