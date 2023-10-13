In Milam County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thorndale High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McGregor High School at Cameron Yoe High School