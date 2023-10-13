Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randall County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Randall County, Texas this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Randall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Canyon High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hereford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Buda, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.