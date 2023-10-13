The Memphis Tigers (4-1) and their 18th-ranked scoring offense will take on the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the 20th-ranked scoring defense on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Green Wave are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Memphis matchup.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tulane vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Tulane vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Tulane has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Memphis has covered once in four matchups with a spread this year.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulane & Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210 Memphis To Win the AAC +525 Bet $100 to win $525

