Abilene Christian vs. North Alabama Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats and North Alabama Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Abilene Christian vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Abilene Christian (-8.6)
|53.5
|Abilene Christian 31, North Alabama 22
Week 7 UAC Predictions
Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.
North Alabama Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- In Lions games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
Wildcats vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Abilene Christian
|28.8
|30.2
|25.5
|19
|31
|37.7
|North Alabama
|23.7
|28.7
|28
|32
|25.5
|29.5
