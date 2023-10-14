UAC opponents meet when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-3) and the North Alabama Lions (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

With 472.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks eighth-worst in the FCS, Abilene Christian has had to lean on its 52nd-ranked offense (366.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. In terms of points scored North Alabama ranks 69th in the FCS (23.7 points per game), and it is 70th on defense (28.7 points allowed per game).

Abilene Christian vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Abilene Christian vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Abilene Christian North Alabama 366.4 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.3 (10th) 472.4 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (119th) 139.6 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.2 (32nd) 226.8 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.2 (22nd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 1,064 yards passing for Abilene Christian, completing 55.6% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has 298 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

Jay'Veon Sunday has carried the ball 51 times for 253 yards (50.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has hauled in 13 catches for 296 yards (59.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Taelyn Williams has put together a 169-yard season so far, reeling in 11 passes on 17 targets.

Cooper McCasland's nine catches have yielded 118 yards.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters leads North Alabama with 1,367 yards on 120-of-206 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 151 rushing yards (25.2 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Demarcus Lacey has run for 416 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jalyn Daniels has racked up 16 carries and totaled 223 yards with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew's 412 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 catches on 28 targets with five touchdowns.

David Florence has 22 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 278 yards (46.3 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Warden's 30 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 236 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

