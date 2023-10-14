Alabama vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Razorbacks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Alabama vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-19.5)
|46.5
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-19.5)
|46.5
|-1400
|+800
Alabama vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.
- Arkansas has covered twice in five games with a spread this year.
Alabama & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|To Win the SEC
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
|Arkansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
