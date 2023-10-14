The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-1) hit the road for a Southland clash against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.

Incarnate Word has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking 15th-best in scoring offense (35.8 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Texas A&M-Commerce is posting 18.6 points per contest (97th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FCS on the other side of the ball (31.6 points allowed per game).

We will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Texas A&M-Commerce 468.8 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.2 (100th) 284.0 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.0 (95th) 151.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.6 (66th) 317.0 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.6 (87th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has recorded 1,370 yards (274.0 ypg) on 98-of-147 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 82 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jarrell Wiley has 200 rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Timothy Carter has piled up 173 yards on 31 attempts, scoring two times.

Brandon Porter's 558 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has collected 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 287 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marquez Perez has a total of 233 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has compiled 586 yards (117.2 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Reggie Branch has rushed 46 times for 249 yards, with one touchdown.

Ra'veion Hargrove has run for 185 yards across 39 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has racked up 169 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jabari Khepera has caught seven passes and compiled 163 receiving yards (32.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Keith Miller III's 10 catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 161 yards (32.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Incarnate Word or Texas A&M-Commerce gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.