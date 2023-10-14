When the North Texas Mean Green play the Temple Owls at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Mean Green will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

North Texas vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Temple (+6) Under (68.5) North Texas 33, Temple 32

Week 7 AAC Predictions

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Mean Green have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

The Mean Green have won twice against the spread this year.

North Texas has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 6-point favorites (0-2).

Out of five Mean Green games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 68.5 points, 8.2 more than the average point total for North Texas games this season.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls are winless against the spread so far this year (0-4-0).

Temple has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6 points or more this year (0-2).

Owls games have gone over the point total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The average over/under for Temple games this season is 15.2 less points than the point total of 68.5 in this outing.

Mean Green vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Texas 33.8 39.8 33.0 44.5 34.3 36.7 Temple 23.2 34.0 26.5 30.0 16.5 42.0

