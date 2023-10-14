The North Texas Mean Green (2-3) host an AAC clash against the Temple Owls (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

With 39.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the FBS, North Texas has been forced to lean on their 36th-ranked offense (33.8 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Temple ranks 77th in total yards per game (386.2), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 423.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Below in this story, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Temple Key Statistics

North Texas Temple 467.6 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (63rd) 481.6 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.7 (112th) 191.2 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.7 (125th) 276.4 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.5 (22nd) 9 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (128th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has 1,112 pass yards for North Texas, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 136 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi has 417 rushing yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Johnson has racked up 154 yards on 27 carries, scoring two times.

Jay Maclin has hauled in 19 receptions for 424 yards (84.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 255 yards so far this campaign.

Damon Ward Jr. has a total of 176 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has racked up 1,741 yards on 56.2% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith is his team's leading rusher with 51 carries for 244 yards, or 40.7 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Darvon Hubbard has compiled 153 yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 193 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. paces his squad with 372 receiving yards on 25 catches with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has 23 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 288 yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dante Wright's 20 catches (on 40 targets) have netted him 250 yards (41.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

