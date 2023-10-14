Pac-12 foes match up when the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1) and the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State ranks 28th in total offense (449.2 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (324.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Things have been going well for UCLA on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 458.8 total yards per game (25th-best) and ceding only 254.2 total yards per game (fifth-best).

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Oregon State UCLA 449.2 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.8 (69th) 324.2 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.2 (3rd) 205.5 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.0 (23rd) 243.7 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.8 (45th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (9th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has racked up 1,307 yards (217.8 ypg) on 92-of-152 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 131 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 90 times for 586 yards (97.7 per game), scoring three times.

Deshaun Fenwick has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 330 yards (55.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 369 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 45 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 356 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jesiah Irish's eight receptions have yielded 154 yards and one touchdown.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has racked up 1,139 yards on 53.1% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 71 times for 412 yards, with two touchdowns.

TJ Harden has run for 286 yards across 47 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant's 334 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 16 receptions on 30 targets with two touchdowns.

Logan Loya has 18 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 223 yards (44.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Carsen Ryan's 11 targets have resulted in seven catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

