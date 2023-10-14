Oddsmakers give the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) the edge when they host the BYU Cougars (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is favored by 6 points. The contest has an over/under of 52.5 points.

TCU ranks 53rd in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and 48th in scoring defense (22 points allowed per game) this year. BYU is compiling 31 points per contest on offense this season (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 22.4 points per contest (50th-ranked) on defense.

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

TCU vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -6 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

TCU Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Horned Frogs rank -11-worst with 429.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 79th by allowing 370.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Horned Frogs have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, registering 23 points per game during that stretch (-40-worst). They've been more competent on defense, allowing 22.7 points per game (85th-ranked).

Offensively, TCU has posted 258.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it has surrendered an average of 179.3 passing yards on defense over that time frame (67th-ranked).

Although the Horned Frogs rank -67-worst in run defense over the last three games (191.3 rushing yards allowed), they've been better offensively with 170.7 rushing yards per game (87th-ranked).

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

TCU's past three games have not hit the over.

Week 7 Big 12 Betting Trends

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 6 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

In TCU's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

TCU has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 2-3 in those games.

TCU is 0-2 (winning 40% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Horned Frogs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,509 yards (251.5 ypg) on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 249 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has 690 rushing yards on 121 carries with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson's 295 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has collected 21 catches and one touchdown.

Warren Thompson has put together a 194-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 17 targets.

Jared Wiley has a total of 156 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Paul Oyewale has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 16 tackles.

TCU's top-tackler, Namdi Obiazor, has 44 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Bud Clark has a team-high two interceptions to go along with nine tackles and two passes defended.

