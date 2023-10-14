The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) and UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) will face each other in a clash of Sun Belt rivals at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas State vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas State vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas State 38, UL Monroe 22

Texas State 38, UL Monroe 22 Texas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Bobcats have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.

This season, UL Monroe has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Warhawks have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+17.5)



UL Monroe (+17.5) Texas State has played five games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 17.5 points or more.

UL Monroe has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas State vs. UL Monroe matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) Texas State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 63.5 points three times this season.

This season, UL Monroe has played only one game with a combined score over 63.5 points.

Texas State averages 41.2 points per game against UL Monroe's 18.2, amounting to 4.1 points under the matchup's total of 63.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.4 59.5 63.1 Implied Total AVG 37.6 39 37.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 49.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 34 30.3 45 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.