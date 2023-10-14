With the college football season rolling into Week 7, the slate includes five games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Peacock Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) UMass Minutemen at Penn State Nittany Lions 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!